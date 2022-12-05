SANTA CLAUS is coming to town… And it’s all thanks to Alcester and Stratford District Round Table who have announced that he’s agreed for them to join him on a pre-Christmas visit around Alcester, Bidford, and Studley this December.

Although some routes have had to be cut this year due to low membership numbers, starting on Tuesday, 6th December in Alcester, the much-anticipated sleigh route will travel for nine nights via Studley and Oversley Green before making its final appearance on Friday, 16th December at Bidford.

Volunteers from local clubs and charities such as Bidford Juniors Football Club will stepping in as Santa's elves to support each evening by giving out chocolates to every child and collect any cash donations. As in previous years there will not be any knocking on doors.

Last year raised £5,064 which was distributed back to groups like Alcester and District Community First Responders that helped make the traditional and much-loved event a success.

Paul Jackson, Alcester and District Round Table said: “We’d love to raise another fantastic amount this year as well, though are realistic that without being able to knock on doors and with most people having a tough year, such an amazing total may not be possible.

“2022 has been a very difficult time for everyone and we’ve been delighted with the thanks and excitement we’ve received after announcing that we would be able to accompany Santa on his rounds.

“We’re again grateful for the amazing support of Listers Honda Stratford for supplying the reindeer power of a car to pull the sleigh.”

Round Table is men's social group open to 18 to 45-year-olds who want to get involved in making their community better and finding like-minded friends. For more details of how to join and Santa's schedule see www.alcesterroundtable.com.

Where to find him:

Tuesday 6th December

Alcester

Seggs Lane area from 6.15pm

Evesham Street, Seggs Lane, Cross Road, Georgian Close, Sherwell Drive, Roman Way, Hadrians Walk, Augustus Drive, Newport Drive, Orchard Drive, Chantry Crescent, Birch Abbey, Boteler Close, Willow Close, Bleachfield Street, Flax Close, Stratford Road, Gas House Lane

Wednesday 7th December

Alcester

Birmingham Road area from 6.15pm

Greville Road, Abbey Close, Mayors Drive, Weatherhead Close, Cumberbatch Close, Madge Close, Roebuck Park, Birmingham Road, Jephcott Close, Payne Drive, Eclipse Roadd, Allwoods Closea, Ragley Mill Lane, Icknield Row, Station Road

Thursday 8th December

Alcester

Redrow and Seymour Road area 6.15pm

Glebe Road, Boehm Drive, Kinwarton Close, Fishers Road, Wakefield Way, Kinnersley Road, Kinwarton Farm Road, Seymour Road, Wain Close, Fenwick Close, Horton Close, Rufford Close, Devonish Close, Purton Close

Friday 9th December

Alcester

High Street area from 6.15pm

Henley Street, Meeting Lane, School Road, Moorfield Road, Rope Walk, Priory Road, High Street and High Street pubs

Saturday 10th December

Alcester

Conway estate from 4.30pm

Crooks Lane, Beacon Close, Chapman Way, St Nicholas Close, Hertford Road, Beauchamp Road, Alauna Avenue, St Faiths Road, Gunnings Road, Grove Place, Vallet Avenue, Castle Road, Arrow Crescent, Avon Crescent, Smiths Way, Kingley Avenue, Meadow Road, Springfields Road, Kingfisher Way, Plover Close, Heron Close, Aspen Close, Blackthorn Way, Hawthorn Close

Sunday 11th December

Alcester

Throckmorton Road estate from 4.30pm

Winchcombe Road, St Mary’s Road, Riddell Close, Haselor Close, Throckmorton Road, Gerard Road, Captains Hill, Ten Acres, Alne Bank Road, Fields Park Drive, Fairwater Crescent, Wharrage Road, Alcocks Road, Weatheroak Road, Riverside, Collins Way

Monday 12th December

Studley

North including St Jude’s from 6.15pm

The Maltings, St Jude’s Avenue, St Agnes Close, Augustine Avenue, St Martin’s Avenue, Corbizum Avenue, Canterbury Close, St Chad’s Road, The Cloisters, St Asaph’s Avenue, Eldorado Close, Archer Close, Monks Drive

Tuesday 13th December

Studley

South including Highfield Road from 6.15pm

Station Road (part), Highfield Road, Lansdowne Road, Stapleton Road, Stapleton Close, Badbury Close, Lansdowne Crescent, Hamilton Drive, Littlewood Green, Lords Lane, Crooks Lane, The Grove, Fosters Avenue, Allendale Avenue, Allendale Crescent, Allendale Court, Allen Close, Toms Town Lane, The Newlands

Wednesday 14th December

Oversley Green from 6.15pm

Elm Drive, Poplar Close, Beech Close, Stratford Road, Mill Lane, Primrose Lane

Friday 16th December

Bidford

Victoria Road area from 6.15pm

Jacksons Meadow, Victoria Road, Steppes Piece, Burnell Close, Stepping Stones, Paddock Close, Dugdale Avenue, Drayton Close, Queensway, Scott Close, The Meadows, Old School Mead, High Street, Chapel Close, Saxon Fields, The Bank, The Bulls Head pub.