Same day bookings introduced at Warwickshire recycling centres

CHANGES are being made to the booking system at Warwickshire’s recycling centres which will allow same-day visits.

The booking system, introduced as a Covid measure, had previously closed bookings the morning before.

Warwickshire County Council said bookings can now be made up to 7.30am the same day.

It has also increased by 5,000 the number of appointments available at centres across Warwickshire each week, bringing the total to more than 21,000.

Residents had asked if the booking appointment would be scrapped following the easing of Covid restrictions on 19th July, but the council plans to retain the system to protect staff and reduce queuing.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate & culture, said: “How we have organised our recycling centres during the pandemic has earned us national recognition. Much of this success has been down to our customers and the respect they have shown to each other when attending the centres.

“Although restrictions have eased, I urge people to continue to show kindness and respect to staff and fellow customers and to keep up the behaviours that have helped to make Warwickshire’s recycling centres such exemplars of good practice across the country during the pandemic.”

She added: “Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the website throughout the summer, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues which in turn has benefits for the local environment through fewer cars idling, improved air quality around the centres and a reduced impact on local traffic.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.