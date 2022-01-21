ON what is billed as the most depressing day of the year, volunteers were out at Stratford station cheering up commuters on their return to work by offering them the chance to have a chat over a cuppa.

Volunteers Sean, Mandy and Bob.

Blue Monday (17th January) – the third Monday of January when Christmas is over, the work routine has returned and pay day is still a little way off – was turned into Brew Monday by the Samaritans.

Volunteers joined station staff at stations in Stratford, Warwick and Leamington to hand out tea bags and to encourage people to share a cuppa and a catch-up with someone they care about.

Stratford Samaritans branch director Virginia von Malachowski said: “As we experience another winter in these difficult times, we are encouraging people to look out for their family, friends and work colleagues and be that listening ear they might just need.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday morning or Thursday night, or whatever you’re drinking. If you’re sharing a drink and listening, you’re making a difference to someone’s day.”

The initiative, supported by Network Rail, was aimed at commuters as they left for work and again as they returned.