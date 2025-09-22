THE year 1985 saw a number of significant firsts... the first UK network mobile phone call; the first episode of EastEnders; the first sighting of the wreck of the Titanic - and in Wootton Wawen, the first meeting for a new governor at the village school.

Fast forward 40 years and while so much has changed in terms of mobile phone use, TV choices and knowledge of the sunken ship, Sam Tomes is still a governor at Wootton Wawen C of E Primary.

But he has now decided it is time to step aside and will be retiring this term.

Many people are drawn to support a school in their area or where their children attend - perhaps doing one or two, four-year stints.

There are rare cases around the country of people beating Sam’s 40 years of commitment to the cause but his record certainly puts him in the premier league.

His links to the village are strong - his family had lived there since the 1700s primarily as the blacksmiths - and on marrying, the newlyweds bought their first and only house there 54 years ago.

Although previous generations of his family went to school in Wootton, his parents lived in Ullenhall and his primary education was there, so his link came later.

He trained as an engineer and spent 35 years in the water industry until his retirement ten years ago - but it was family life that brought about his involvement.

He told the Herald this week: “The school was looking for a parent governor and as our two children were at the school I put my name forward.

“When my children left the school and I could no longer be a parent governor and as there was a vacancy for a LEA governor I transferred to that role which I held until we joined the Arden Forest C of E MAT, when I became a co-opted governor.

“My first governor meeting was in 1985, and I became chair in 1995, so 40 years as a governor and 30 years as chair.”

His elevation to chair marked a change in how things usually worked.

He added: “It had been tradition that the local vicar was chair, being a C of E school.

“I had seen two vicars as chair in my first ten years but in 1985 that all changed when the latest incumbent stated he did not have time for the role and I as vice-chair at the time should take it on.”

In his whole time at the school he has worked with eight headteachers - there have been ten prime ministers in the same period - but he has decided to step away: “I feel it is the right time to retire to make way for a new generation but I will keep in touch with the school.”

In terms of reflections on the past 40 years, he said: “The highlight has been working with so many dedicated staff over the years who strive every day to bring out the best in the children they teach.

“The challenge has been the increase in responsibility over the years and like many other schools the lack of money in education.”

Wootton is now part of a multi-academy trust (MAT) and he sees the benefits this structure can offer a small school: “On economies of scale whether it be paper for the photocopier or catering for school meals, the MAT has the purchasing power to benefit the smaller school.

“Staff are also the beneficiaries of the MAT with the cross-fertilisation of ideas with staff from other MAT schools.”

In terms of the overall change in the education landscape since 1985, he said: “From a staff perspective change to the curriculum is always a challenge.

“In 1985 the school was very much governed by the local education authority.

“The school had no control over its budget, the headteacher was a teacher not a business manager and as a governor you only attended three meetings a year.

“Now the head is very much a school business manager as well as a teacher and as chair I attended some 20 meetings last year.

“Over the years more and more responsibility had been passed on to governors.”

In terms of changes he would still like to see, he added: “Sorry to harp on about it but more funding and also less regulation and government interference.”

Though he has seen increased responsibility, he is keen to encourage new governors to step forward..

He added: “Go for it and as long as you don't become chair you will only attend six formal meetings a year.

“It is very rewarding to be a part of the education of the next generations, particularly in a small village school like Wootton Wawen which prides itself on a nurturing environment which inspires children to achieve.”





