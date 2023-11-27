A PIECE of railway history is under threat of demolition, but it may not be the end of the line for the old station building in Salford Priors if villagers get their wish.

An application has been lodged with Stratford District Council to demolish Station House – a Victorian building in Station Road – by the owners, Bomford Turner.

The company says in its application that the building, which it describes as a former office, is redundant and in an unsafe condition. But villagers believe the firm would be destroying a piece of Salford Priors’ history which should be repaired and brought back into use.