THE sale of the fire-damaged Three Tuns pub in Alcester High Street is thought to be “imminent”, according to the auctioneers selling the property.

The Grade II property was seriously damaged by a fire in 2021 but is now the subject of a planning application listed on Stratford District Council’s website.

The application seeks to rebuild The Three Tuns and the flat above “as closely to the original building as possible following the fire damage”.

On 7th May the property was put up for sale with a guide price of £100,000 at a Sheldon Bosley Knight auction in Hinckley.

Matt Burrows, head of auctions at Sheldon Bosley Knight, told the Herald yesterday (Wednesday): “There’s been a lot of interest following the auction, with numerous potential buyers coming forward.

“The seller is considering all their options and we are confident a deal is imminent.”