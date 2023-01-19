A TYSOE family has spoken of their heartbreak after a driver left their pet dog for dead following a hit and run.

Amy Hollingum and her sons Dylan Koenig and Huw Koenig, all missing Peggy their dog who was killed outside their Main Street home in Tysoe. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61884226)

Childminder Amy Hollingum had just walked back from the school pick-up at Tysoe Primary with the children in her care – four children aged two to nine – when the tragedy unfolded.

Amy’s dog Peggy, eight, a cross between a springer spaniel and a schnauzer, dashed out of her house in Main Street while her owner was distracted with putting a pram away.