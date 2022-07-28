Don’t worry everybody, Adrian Edmondson has saved Christmas – that was the feeling when the RSC announced the actor would be stepping into the role of Ebenezer Scooge this year.

Stratfordians had felt a bit short-changed when the RSC announced back in April that it would be once again reviving David Edgar’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol for a third time for its festive offering this year.

Adrian Edmondson (58246474)

Many felt that the company was playing it safe at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, while the London Barbican were getting a much bolder and more exciting prospect with its new adaptation of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro being brought to the stage for the first time.