Rush for tickets after Adrian Edmondson confirmed as Scrooge for Stratford RSC show
Published: 08:27, 28 July 2022
| Updated: 08:30, 28 July 2022
Don’t worry everybody, Adrian Edmondson has saved Christmas – that was the feeling when the RSC announced the actor would be stepping into the role of Ebenezer Scooge this year.
Stratfordians had felt a bit short-changed when the RSC announced back in April that it would be once again reviving David Edgar’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol for a third time for its festive offering this year.
Many felt that the company was playing it safe at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, while the London Barbican were getting a much bolder and more exciting prospect with its new adaptation of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro being brought to the stage for the first time.