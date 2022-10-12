Rural jobs boost as new industrial estate given green light near Welford

A NEW industrial estate planned between two south Warwickshire villages will boost the local economy by bringing much-needed jobs to the area.

That was the message from a number of councillors after plans for the scheme between Long Marston and Welford-on-Avon were approved at last week’s Stratford District Council planning committee.

Planning officer Joe Brooke had recommended the scheme was refused outline planning permission, saying that the application for the land, about 4.5 acres, between a gypsy and traveller site and a self-storage depot off Long Marston Road was not in accordance with the development plan and would result in a new industrial estate on greenfield land in the open countryside.

But others argued that because the site previously housed a nursery business, it was former employment land so could be redeveloped.

Cllr Jamie Hockaday, from Welford Parish Council, said there was widespread support for the scheme with neighbours and the district and county councillors were all in favour.

He added: “This site is scruffy and derelict and surrounded by development. The proposal will enhance the setting and also reuse a previously developed site.”

He explained it would be a sustainable location with the applicant, Roy Foster, agreeing to arrange for a footpath linking it to Long Marston and also to pay for a bus stop outside.

Cllr Manuela Perteghella said creating employment opportunities was important in an area where so many new homes were being built.

She explained: “We have recently lost two agricultural businesses in the parish of Welford to housing. Hundreds of houses are being built in our area but there isn’t enough employment provision.

“I hope that you will grant permission so that we can get the sustainable balance between housing and employment back on track in this rural ward. The number of houses at Meon Vale has more than doubled and 3,500 are planned at Long Marston Garden Village. There won’t be a shortage of people looking for jobs.

“If you want to cut carbon emissions then you need to provide jobs near to these new settlements. The proposed footpath and bus stop improves connectivity and will have benefits for the wider community.”

Councillors were split when it came to the vote with Cllr Trevor Harvey (Con, Shipston North) noting: “I would like to say yes to this, however, we have a responsibility to respect the integrity of the policy we have and that’s what the officer has done in making his recommendation.”

But Cllr Chris Mills (Con, Kineton) argued: “I just hope that common sense prevails on this one. It will bring employment to the area and it is a scruffy old site so it will improve the look.”

The planning application reveals that there could be 21 new units built of various sizes and in a similar design and finish to the adjacent storage depot. The site’s entrance would also be upgraded.

Permission was granted by five votes to four with one abstention.