It is hoped that a new way of working will help police fight crime more efficiently.

The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team have restructured shifts to to ensure more RCT officers are on duty at the same time.

An officer commented: "This adjustment was implemented to make our team more self sufficient in situations where it's useful to have higher officer numbers. Our colleagues on response teams are busy enough without us throwing more work their way."

The new approach was put into action on Sunday night when RCT officers recovered a stolen caravan while on patrol in Stratford.

It was discovered that the caravan was as stolen from the Derby area in 2019.

The stolen caravan is recovered.

Enquiries were made with the occupants currently living in the caravan to ascertain how they came to be in possession of it, while other members of the RCT arranged to remove it from the location - prior to the new shift patterns they wouldn't have had the manpower to deal with the incident within the team.

Police said they had contacted the true owners of the caravan to inform them of our discovery and hope to return it to them asap.

As well as the new way of working the RST is awaiting the appointment of a new sergeant, the officer said: "We look forward to bringing you more result from this new way of working and hopefully we can introduce our new sergeant as soon as he lands with the team."