Running from the hunt which brings the hounds to find a human

ALL the fun of the hunt but none of the harm was enjoyed at a Christmas meet at Chipping Campden on Sunday.

Instead of the scent of animals, the Farmers Bloodhounds chase a human – in this case speedy runner Jeremy Scarf, pictured. The bloodhounds follow ‘the clean boot’ – meaning the runner’s scent. (Plot spoiler: Jeremy was caught – and met with cuddles and muddy paws.)

The Farmers Bloodhounds met at the Lygon Arms in Chipping Campden on Sunday before heading out on the trail of a runner. Photo: Mark Williamson

For many years it’s been a tradition for the hunt, who were established in 1989, to hold its Christmas meet at the historic Lygon Arms, an old coaching house that dates back to the 16th century.