Running event for adults and children returns to Stratford after Covid break

AFTER a two-year absence, the Stratford 10k fundraising race will return to the town’s streets.

Steven Baker and Mike Poole of local firm Lodders Solicitors that is sponsoring the Stratford 10k again this year. Photo credit: Dave Warren/Picture Team (50538654)

Up to 1,500 runners are expected to take part in the 10k run on Sunday, 5th September, while children can also get involved in a running event for youngsters.

Organised by Tempo Events and sponsored by Lodders Solicitors, the event will raise money for The Time Out Group, a South Warwickshire charity that provides specialist support to children with disabilities and their families, helping them access typical family opportunities such as adventure days, and visits to farms, museums and castles.

All competitors will set off from Shipston Road, adjacent to the Recreation Ground, at 9.30am, and follow a route past many of Stratford’s landmarks, including the RSC, and finishing at the bandstand.

Lodders, which will be the main sponsor for the 11th year, will be fielding a team of 14 runners who have their sights set on retaking the corporate challenge team title.

Steven Baker, a partner in the firm’s real estate team and seven-time Stratford 10k runner, said: “The Stratford 10k is an important fixture on Stratford’s annual events calendar. I am delighted to see it return, and the firm is honoured to have taken a lead role as principal sponsor of every race since 2010.”

The firm’s team will include amateur runner Mike Poole, 38, who is looking to complete the course in 45 minutes.

The Lodders’ IT manager said: “I’m looking forward to running the course for the first time, but also running in an event for the first time since the pandemic. It will be great to see supporters turning out for the event.

“I planned to run in the last event in 2019, but unfortunately had to pull out due to injury, so it will be good to be part of Team Lodders and the Stratford 10k.”

The firm’s team also includes James Mottram, Heidi Brennan, Jane Senior, Jon Wood, Simon Perkins, Nicola White and John Padget.

All runners will receive a medal upon completion, with prizes for the first three male and female finishers. Runners must be a minimum 15 years old to enter. It costs £20 for running club members or £22 for unaffiliated runners. The children’s race starts at the pavilion at 11am.

For more information and to register, visit www.tempoevents.co.uk/events/stratfords-big-10k.