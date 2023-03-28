Running 200 miles in the dark for a Warwickshire animal charity

A 54-YEAR-OLD will be taking on a 200-mile ultra-marathon… in the dark.

Mitso Keheyioglou will be running for about 55 hours through the country’s longest foot tunnel at Combe Down in Bath, starting on Friday.

Mitso Keheyioglou will be running 200 miles in the dark. (63234902)

It’s the second time he’s taking on The Tunnel challenge, which is described as a ‘mind-bending test of extreme endurance and sensory deprivation’.

Mitso will be raising money for Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary (FARS) at Wolverton, where he is a volunteer.

He said: “I have done numerous amounts of extreme runs in my life that had test me both physically and mentally. Each one I see as a personal challenge and a new opportunity to raise awareness and money for animals in need.

“Animals are my life and they give me the drive to keep going when I feel I have no energy left in me. Farm animals are put through so much misery against their own will and I feel that the least I can do is to use my skills and determination to spread the word and help them.

“I have volunteered at FARS for many years now and so I can truly appreciate the amount of love, time, effort and money that goes into the daily care of these sentient beings.”

To support Mitso with a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/39wrzs52