Stratford's Mikey is running to support the Teenage Cancer Trust and his younger sister

By Lise Evans
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 21:00, 26 August 2022

Stratford entrepreneur Mikey Dyde’s life changed forever in May when he found out his younger sister Jasmine had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma aged 20.

Jasmine had just started a new phase of her life by starting her own independent nail business and now has had to put her life on hold as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

Now Mikey, who founded the designer street-wear clothing label Absurd during lockdown, is training to take part in the Stratford Big 10km on 4th September to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

