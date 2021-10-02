Runners taking part in this year's Virgin Money London Marathon tomorrow (Sunday) are doing their bit to support local charities.

Lindsey Anderson, from Ettington, will be running to raise funds for Shipston Home Nursing. Lindsey will run 26.2 miles, along with 50,000 other participants, from Blackheath in Greenwich to the finish line at The Mall.

Over the last four months, and by the time Lindsey runs the marathon, she will have run 630 miles in preparation for the challenge. She has already taken part in the Stratford upon Avon 10k Relay, the Compton Verney Half Marathon, and the Worcester Half Marathon.

Lindsey Anderson (51645993)

Lindsey said: “Running is a fairly new sport to me; I started at the beginning of last year by joining some friends who were training for the 2020 London Marathon. I ran with them and completed a half marathon in early March last year. My friends suggested I try for a place on the London Marathon, so I decided Shipston Home Nursing’s charity place was the way to go. It would give me a massive incentive to keep training and raise funds for a charity who needs funds now more than ever. It’s been hard, but it’s also been fun. Thank you to everyone who has supported me!”

Meanwhile four runners are undertaking a virtual version of the marathon to raise money for Campden Home Nursing.

Friends Caroline Cameron, Stuart Stock, Nicola Appleby and Ron Hillier have been training hard ready for the 26-mile run that takes place this Sunday.

Ron explained that he was running in honour of his late wife Jean, he said: “I lost Jean to cancer just over two years ago. I want to do it in memory of her, to raise money for Campden Home Nursing and I can vouch for the fantastic work they do - not just for adults but families and children too.”

The Virtual Virgin Money London Marathon 2021 is a chance for runners to run 26.2 miles on any course they choose. Runners in the virtual event will join a record 50,000 participants who will run the traditional Virgin Money London Marathon from Blackheath to The Mall.

Caroline Cameron, from Badsey, Evesham, said: “We are a group of friends that love to run and socialise together. Knowing we are doing this crazy challenge for such an amazing charity makes the training a little easier and gives us extra motivation.”

Campden Home Nursing is an independent local charity based in Chipping Campden. The charity provides free registered nursing care for those living with a life-limiting illness who wish to be cared for at home, and holistic support for their families and carers.

For 30 years Campden Home Nursing has offered a ‘hospice at home’ qualified nursing service to the community in and around Chipping Campden. At the charity’s new headquarters at Jecca’s House, in Chipping Campden, they now offer a Cancer Support Service which provides psychological support through one-to-one appointments and support groups.

To donate to the Campden runners visit campdenhomenursing.enthuse.com; and for Shipston Home Nursing go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LindseyAnderson5