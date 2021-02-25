THE Myton Hospices have urged fundraisers to put their best foot forward in March and run, walk or jog a Myton Marathon over the course of the month.

Myton Marathon (44641088)

Myton’s fundraising operations manager Clare Cropp said: “Winter lockdown has seen a lot of people stuck at home way more than they would normally be.

“We hope this fabulous new Myton Marathon challenge will be the perfect tonic to get you up and out, back building up your fitness and having some great fun while raising vital money for Myton as we continue to battle the effects of Covid-19.

“With 31 days in March, participants would only have to commit to less than a mile a day to complete the challenge – unless of course you would like to do more.”

Myton has had to adapt throughout the pandemic as many of its traditional fundraising events have been cancelled, postponed or switched online.

Sign up for the marathon for just £3 by visiting www.mytonhospice.org/marathon.