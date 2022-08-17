Shakespeare Distillery launches the new rum school attraction next month at no 1 High Street, Stratford
Published: 23:43, 17 August 2022
| Updated: 23:45, 17 August 2022
SIX jobs are up for grabs at a new rum school and tasting room in the town centre.
Shakespeare Distillery launches the new attraction next month at no 1 High Street, where it already runs a gift shop on the ground floor.
The company has taken a long-term lease from landlord the Stratford Town Trust to make the shop, which started as a pop-up, permanent.
The two upper floors are being converted into ‘Judith’s’, named after Shakespeare’s daughter.
The top of the building will be transformed into a tasting room with a ‘speakeasy’ theme.