A DECISION on the proposed six houses on KES playing fields is expected very soon.

Trustees at the school lodged an appeal to the inspectorate on 25th November 2022 after plans for the six homes was turned down for a second time.

A statement from KES reads: “The inspectorate began the appeal on 18th April 2023 with the inspector requesting the submission of final comments from all parties by 6th June 2023. The inspector visited the site Tuesday 13th June. The outcome is imminent.”