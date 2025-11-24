Rugby weakens plans for Stratford-Warwick council as it backs single authority for Warwickshire

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

IN a decision that is likely to weaken the case for a north-south divide, Rugby Borough Council last week backed plans for a new unitary authority for Warwickshire.

And it wants it located in the town.

Labour, Liberal Democrat and the Conservative councillors united behind the idea that one council would be best for the county, going against Warwickshire’s other four district and borough councils which called for a north-south split.

Rugby has been the outlier since the national government told councils to prepare to move to unitary status almost a year ago. Warwick, Stratford, North Warwickshire and Nuneaton & Bedworth district/borough councils quickly established preferred positions while those to the east waited until the last moment to reveal their hand.

The move doesn’t back Warwickshire County Council’s wish to continue as a local authority, taking on the services of the districts and boroughs.

Rugby would rather see that council also abolished and its HQ in Warwick closed.

The Warwickshire County Council political map.

Leader councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) said: “Throughout this process, different councils have formed their views at different stages, as is their right. For our part, we thought it important to wait until both options were put forward, independently assessed and clearly understood before debating and reaching a conclusion.

“Based on that evidence, I believe that a single Warwickshire unitary offers the best option for long-term financial sustainability, the clearest structure for protecting essential services and the most coherent and resilient model for the county as a whole.

“The analysis indicates that it offers a sustainable platform for the delivery of vital services across all parts of Warwickshire, including those areas where demand pressures are most significant and service failure is not an option.”

However, he added: “I want to be clear that for me, it is not about simply adopting the Warwickshire County Council proposal… it needs to be one based on a new culture and a new structure.

“That is why in the period in front of us, there is an opportunity to push for a Rugby model in which we see a brand new single council with a base spread across the county and a material presence in every town.”

Warwickshire County Council’s push for continuing authority status has caused concern in the other district and borough councils.

Opponents object to the idea of the county’s culture being quietly embedded into the new council as opposed to starting afresh. It has been described as a “hostile takeover” but the county insists it is nothing more than a practical step to aid a smooth transition between legal entities.

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group Cllr Isabelle McKenzie (Rokeby & Overslade) also weighed in on the continuing authority plan.

“I don’t think Warwickshire does a particularly great job, I really want it to be a new start and it isn’t ideal to have Warwickshire as continuing authority. I see some sense in terms of things like payroll but lots of others have gone through this and I am sure we can jump some of the learning.”

She then argued “it actually makes sense to move functions to Rugby because we are in the centre”.

“At least the councillor-related functions should be here,” she continued.

All proposals for the future of the county have to be with London later this week. The government will examine the options before launching a public consultation in early 2026.