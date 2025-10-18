Rugby club plan for new homes aims to secure its future in Stratford - and the game

STRATFORD Rugby Club has played at Loxley Road for over a century, but its accreditation with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is “hanging by a thread,” according to chairman Jason Savidge.

The problem, he says, is the club facilities are in need of redevelopment, an issue which could change with the submission of a planning application to Stratford District Council.

The club has submitted plans for a new clubhouse, which includes a bar, function room, gym and both men’s and women’s changing rooms. But to fund the facilities, 23 new homes would be built on the Pearcecroft site as part of a partnership with housing developer Cotswold Oak.

“Whilst our bar area is not too bad, it’s in the changing facilities where we are really lacking and we just aren’t in a position to tick boxes in terms of with the RFU,” Jason told the Herald. “Our accreditation is hanging by a thread because we don’t have mixed changing room facilities. We only have one shower facility, so it’s communal showers and it’s all pretty archaic.

“The building is beyond any major refurbishment, we limp along constantly and we’re in a situation where, as a club, our membership and the sponsorship we gain allows us to just about break even every year – we don’t have any finances to spend money on the redevelopment and the cost to do this is pretty astronomical.”

Part of the rugby club’s land would be used for 23 homes to help fund the new facilities.

The ball started rolling on the project back in 2018, but slowed to a halt due to the Covid pandemic when Jason said costs needed to be recalculated before moving forward again.

“By bringing a joint venture together, the developer builds the houses, there’s a profit in there that facilitates the building of a new community club and the council allows us to continue to lease the ground alongside it.”

The need to have multiple changing room facilities is key for the club, with Jason saying junior and senior games can’t happen at the same time due to separate facilities being required.

“We’ve had it this season where we’ve had a female referee and we have only one changing room for refs.”

Bringing more of the Stratford community to the club is an important part of the project for Jason.

“We will create a brand new clubhouse with a community room that can be rented out and used for local groups,” he explained. “When we set out on this we had some points that we wanted to achieve – we need six changing rooms and a community room.

An artist’s impression of the new-look Pearcecroft.

“The main tick box was that we didn’t want to move. Stratford Rugby Club should be in Stratford. It’s nice and local to the town and this partnership is the only way we can facilitate it.

“In Stratford there’s been a lot of development recently and most of us don’t like change.

“Ultimately we wanted to make sure we were securing that ground for us for the future and there has to be a compromise somewhere and that is through private investment. The houses allow that to happen.”

Jason said he had engaged with residents living around Pearcecroft, some of whom have had objections to plans, including parking and flooding concerns.

“In February we had a public consultation with our neighbours. Around 100 people came and in most instances people were pretty favourable, they were just interested in how it was all going to go together.

“One of the biggest contentions for our neighbours is parking as it can be busy down Loxley Road on a matchday.

“Part of the development is to create more parking spaces than we’ve got at the moment. We hope this will ease some of these concerns in the future.

“Additionally, I’ve engaged with people in Elgin Gardens [which is adjacent to the club] and I’ve spoken with the developer to raise their concerns again. Around there, they are worried about the drainage because our ground is higher than theirs.

“It’s in our interest to be good neighbours but we think we offer something good for the community and we need to make sure that we’re always trying to appease any feedback from our neighbours.”