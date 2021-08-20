A DRIVE to stop travellers causing damage at a rugby club paid off after an illegal camp was moved on within 24 hours.

The mess left following the previous illegal encampment at the Rubgy Club in July (50420783)

When caravans set up at Alcester Rugby Club on Tuesday, 3rd August, it sparked fears of more legal and clean-up bills after a previous occupation last month.

However, just eight caravans gained access before members of the club’s committee stopped more moving in by parking cars across the main gate.

Police were quickly on the scene and the few caravans on the ground left by around 8pm the next day.

Although on site only briefly, the travellers had an impact on the club as a separate group who were legitimately allowed at the ground cut short their booking.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Two members of our committee intervened, one of whom parked their car across the gates. They told this group that if they left they would not be getting back in. Of course there were a few arguments but they held their ground and the police turned up later to man the gate and make sure they went.

“Some of those who came were part of the group who were here earlier in July who were subject to a legal notice, so they shouldn’t have been here at all. The police were very helpful – 12 of them turned up and made sure they were gone by 8pm. In total, they were only here for 20 hours this time.

“They didn’t have time to cause any damage like that which occurred in July and our committee was able to clean up any mess they left quite quickly. This incident has led us to revise our security plans.”

Stratford District Councillor Mark Cargill believes a lack of available transition sites is contributing to the problem of illegal camps. Such sites could provide accommodation to traveller groups at short notice, enabling police to move them to a suitable location more quickly.

Some of the the mess and destruction left by travellers at the Alcester Rugby Club in July, Photo: Mark Williamson A39/7/21/5904.

Speaking in July after the first incident at Alcester Rugby Club, Cllr Cargill said: “For a small club, the thousands of pounds necessary to recover the playing pitch and the buildings is unsustainable. For some small organisations, they could go under, therefore it’s vital we do have these transit sites in place.

“These people are coming on and destroying areas and there’s nothing we can do. We currently have no transition sites in south Warwickshire.”

Martin Rone-Clarke, traveller-police liaison advisor for the Warwickshire force, said: “We do follow a set protocol when these incidents happen. At the moment this is a civil offence and we engage with the landowners about the best course of action. When groups are having a significant impact on the community we can issue a section 61 notice, which helps expedite moving these groups on.

“Some of those who were at the rugby club last week were part of the previous group, which was issued with a section 61, but it’s rare that groups return after a section 61 has been issued.

“Going down the section 61 route is not automatic: we deal with each group differently depending on their needs and the needs of the community.

“The government is looking at whether to criminalise trespass later this year. I would say that incidents of unauthorised encampments were 50 per cent down last year, partly because of Covid and partly because some of them have now settled.

“There is a need for more transit sites in Warwickshire. At the moment there is one in the north of the county but we are in discussions about having one in a more central location. Travellers are able to book on to these sites and we can direct groups who are impacting on the community to these.”