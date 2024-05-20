A couple of cracking professional shows are coming to the area care of production company Giles Shenton Productions.

First up is What's wrong with Benny Hill? at the Bear Pit on Saturday, 24th May at 7.30pm.

What’s wrong with Benny Hill? features actor Mark Carey. Photo: Mark Williamson

It sees Ilmington-based actor and writer Mark Carey put on his thoughtful play that tells the story of Benny Hill and how he’s been left out in the cold since his humour fell short of PC requirements. It is a brilliant performance.

The following evening, 25th May, at Ilmington Village Hall, Giles performs the one-man play My Dogs Got no nose by Ron Aldridge.

“Both plays are about tired old, rubbish comedians, so there's a theme there,” Mark jokingly told Herald Arts.

Find out more at https://gilesshentonproductions.co.uk/