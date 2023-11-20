Robots powered by AI are doing a lot of the hard work at the new high-tech rubbish recycling centre invested in by Stratford District Council.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens to your rubbish, the likelihood is that it will end up at Sherbourne Recycling, which occupies a massive site just outside Coventry city centre.

The new plant opened in August and now handles the majority of the district’s refuse. It turns residential mixed recycling into high-quality materials to be returned to the UK market, rather than being sent abroad.

In total it will process the annual rubbish generated by around 1.5million people.