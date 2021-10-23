THE Swan Theatre will not be involved in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s phased reopening plans as it undergoes essential building works.

This includes stabilising the ceiling and improving the electrical infrastructure.

It is expected that the theatre will remain closed until later in 2022.

Swan Theatre (52452983)

Catherine Mallyon, RSC executive director explained: “We know that audiences hold our Swan Theatre in deep affection, and we are taking the opportunity of this moment of phased reopening to undertake some essential capital works during 2022 to the theatre.

“We need to stabilise the ceiling, ensure compliance of key equipment, and improve the environmental impact of the electrical infrastructure.

Swan Theatre (52452981)

“We also hope to increase physical accessibility and refresh seating to improve audience comfort and will undertake this work during the spring and summer of 2022.”

She continued: “We are very grateful to be able to look to the future thanks to the loan from the Culture Recovery Fund, the funding of Arts Council England and the generous support of thousands of donors and our sponsors.

“It is very much the start of our recovery and, as we make ambitious plans for 2022 and beyond, the support of our funders and partners for this work is vital and appreciated.”

Opened in 1986, but created from the shell of the 1879 building, the Swan Theatre is a favourite space for many actors, directors and audiences. A more intimate theatre than the main house, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, it seats 426 people on three sides of a deep thrust stage.

However, in these days of the pandemic, the cheek-by-jowl seating has also been deemed in need of an overhaul.

See this week's Herald for our interview with Catherine and artistic director Erica Whyman on the RSC’s future plans.