In response to the government’s decision to scrap covid restrictions from 19th July, the RSC said it would be gradually increasing audience capacity.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, Catherine Mallyon, RSC Executive Director said:

“We are delighted that the government announcement feels the progress of the pandemic is such that they are trailing the likely easing of restrictions post 19th July. We are heading towards the opening of our new outdoor theatre; the Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre and we look forward to receiving confirmation of the proposed changes.

The RSC's new outdoor theatre during construction. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We know that our audiences want to return to live performances, and also that there is some nervousness about the full easing of restrictions. Our focus is to make sure that everybody is safe, and feels safe, when visiting the RSC, whilst planning for the return to full capacity so we can welcome more of our audiences back.

Catherine Mallyon

“As the Garden Theatre opens so close to the government’s date for the easing of restrictions, we have planned our operations with restrictions in place. The Garden Theatre will open for previews on 13th July (today) selling half of the seats in line with government guidelines. Our intention is to gradually ease those restrictions, allowing sufficient time to put in place the necessary procedures to welcome full capacity audiences.”