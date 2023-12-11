RSC to upgrade its security systems with 43 new CCTV cameras at two Stratford theatres
Published: 17:20, 11 December 2023
THE Royal Shakespeare Company is planning to update its ageing CCTV system as well as adding more cameras.
The company currently has 26 internal and external cameras covering the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and the Grade II-listed Swan Theatre.
A planning application, submitted to Stratford District Council, states that the system, which is separate to SDC’s CCTV cameras, has been in place for more than 10 years.