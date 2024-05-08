RSC secures £750,000 grant to upgrade lighting at Stratford theatre

THE Royal Shakespeare Company has been given £749,999 to upgrade its lighting equipment in the main theatre in Stratford.

The Arts Council England funding was announced yesterday (Wednesday) as part of awards totalling over £24.2 million across the country.0

RSC Love’s Labour’s Lost at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

The funding will be used to upgrade the houselights in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, installing a controllable LED system. The lighting desks and stage lighting will also be upgraded with the latest technology, which will also be used to help train the next generation of technicians.

Peter Knott, Midlands area director at Arts Council England said: “Our capital funding is an investment in buildings and equipment that organisations need to deliver great art and culture in their communities.

“We’re delighted to award the RSC £749,999 to upgrade the lighting in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, ensuring the building is fit for the future.

“As well as making the theatre more economically and environmentally sustainable, we hope to see our investment supporting the region’s creative economy to thrive.”

Darren Henley, chief executive, Arts Council England added: “This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live. It’s particularly important that we’re making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low.”