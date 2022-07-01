RSC recycled the stage from its outdoor theatre in Stratford

THE question of what constitutes a stage came under scrutiny this week when it was revealed that the RSC has scrapped most of the stage from its outdoor theatre.

The Lydia & Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre was temporarily erected in the grounds of the theatre gardens last year to enable the RSC to safely put on a production of The Comedy of Errors during the pandemic.

The Comedy of Errors, directed by Phillip Breen, designed by Max Jones. Photo by Pete le May (49211445)

The theatre is named after long-time supporters Lydia and Manfred Gorvy, who first visited the RSC in 1961. The RSC preferred not to reveal how much the billionaire couple had donated towards the cost of the 300-seat amphitheatre.