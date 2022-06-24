RSC plans to move nursery next to Stratford's Dirty Duck pub

THE Royal Shakespeare Company is planning to move its children’s nursery to the centre of Stratford, converting two of its houses on Waterside.

The RSC has applied for permission to use 51 and 52 Waterside, terrace houses next to the Dirty Duck pub, for its nursery which has to move from its current site next to Anne Hathaway’s Cottage by December.

The two houses are located next to the Dirty Duck pub

The nursery, which is rated outstanding, would continue to have a capacity of 45 and would be open to children of both RSC employees and the public.

The two properties have been rented out to RSC employees and have long back gardens.

While there is no parking outside the properties, the RSC plans to use 14 existing spaces at the back of The Other Place for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Planning documents, submitted to Stratford District Council, state that only modest modifications would be needed for the conversion, including a fire escape at the rear of No 52 (No 51 is listed).

Four openings would be created between the buildings – two on each floor – and a brick wall between the two gardens would be partly demolished.

Other changes would involve adding outdoor ramps, removing some fireplaces and a staircase, as well as alterations to toilets.

Most of the changes are planned for No. 52 with no external changes to No. 51.

Access to the rear of the properties would be via an alleyway between the rear gardens and KES.

The council has until 27th July to make a decision.