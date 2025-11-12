SOME of the biggest names in theatre have backed the RSC’s launch of a project aimed at radically changing how Shakespeare is taught in secondary schools.

The RSC Shakespeare Curriculum, which has been created with investment from the Foyle Foundation, uses technology to immerse students in the world of an RSC rehearsal room where they can use the same techniques employed by actors and directors.

This, the RSC, said will take students “beyond their desks, unlocking language, character and themes and fostering vital skills for school, life and work”.

The curriculum focuses on Shakespeare’s 10 most studied plays, providing lesson plans, modules designed to explore the plays as actors and directors, full RSC productions to watch, interactive tasks and more than 2,000 resources including images and videos.

The resource has been made free to schools.

The move is a response to ongoing concerns from teachers and young people about the way Shakespeare is experienced by many in school. The RSC is aiming for 80 per cent of all UK secondary schools to use the curriculum by the academic year 2029-30.

The digital-based system, which is free to access, has been backed by, among others, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren.

Sir Ian said: “Actors, better than other Shakespeare lovers, know how difficult it is to transform his words on the page into living, breathing characters on the stage where they belong. To expect schoolchildren to grapple with such problems may well put them off Shakespeare for life.

“Ever since I was at school, reading a troublesome text around the classroom, I have wondered how professional theatre people might help English teachers who too often feel inadequate to the task. Now the Royal Shakespeare Company has come up with an answer, a practical way for teachers to lead students to an appreciation of the plays, not just as written texts but as a starting place to explore the excitement of live theatre.”

Jacqui O’Hanlon, RSC director of creative learning, explained further: “The RSC has worked with thousands of teachers and young people over 20 years and we understand the challenges of teaching and learning about plays that were written over 400 years ago. The Shakespeare Curriculum responds to this challenge.

“Research shows that the combination of Shakespeare’s language and RSC teaching approaches improve young people’s academic, social and emotional development. As well as improved language development, writing and oracy skills, this work improves communication, self-belief and wellbeing and develops creative problem-solving skills.

“Through the RSC Shakespeare Curriculum, all state secondary and SEND schools will have free access to this transformational way of teaching and learning about Shakespeare’s plays’.

About 2 million young people in the UK study Shakespeare in any given year while a 2012 study by the RSC and British Council, found approximately half of school children in the world study Shakespeare and his plays each year.

Actor Matthew Baynton concluded: “State schools need all the help they can get, so for the RSC to create this platform that is free to them is a wonderful thing. I remember Shakespeare at school feeling impenetrable and academic; sat at a desk staring at words in some old language that meant nothing to me and my life. It wasn’t until I had the chance to play with it that I realised how incredible it was. Hopefully this platform will inspire students and teachers to engage with Shakespeare creatively, to lift those words off the page and drag them out of the past into the present.”