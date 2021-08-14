SEATING capacity at the RSC's new Garden Theatre is to be increased to 80 per cent after further easing of Covid restrictions.

From Tuesday 17th August, 400 seats will be available for each performance of The Comedy of Errors in the temporary venue in the Swan gardens. Tickets for the extra seats went on sale this week.

The Shakespeare farce opened at just 50 per cent capacity but numbers were increased to 310 after the first easing on 19th July.

RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon said: “

Our aim is to balance the desire to satisfy demand for seats, but also to protect those that are vulnerable due to Covid-19 or nervous about returning to full-capacity performances."

Audiences visiting the theatre until 16th August will be asked to wear a face covering inside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre building, queuing in the gardens and moving around the Garden Theatre auditorium, unless they are exempt. Once seated, audience members can remove their face covering to watch the performance.

From 16th August onwards, mask-wearing inside the theatre building and in the grounds will be optional.