RSC hits back at Much Ado racist remarks

THE RSC was quick to shut down “disgraceful” racist comments in response to its forthcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Featuring a predominantly black cast, and starring Michael Balogun as Benedick and Akiya Henry as Beatrice, the futuristic production is set in an African community.

Director by Roy Alexander Weise, Much Ado About Nothing opens at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre next Friday (4th February) and features eye-catching costume designs by Melissa Simon-Hartman, who has designed for Beyoncé and Notting Hill Carnival, and an original score by Nigerian-born British guitarist and MOBO award-nominated musician Femi Temowo whose past collaborators include Amy Winehouse and The Roots.

Michael Balogun as Benedick and Akiya Henry as Beatrice lead a largely black cast of Much Ado About Nothing at the RSC

The company launched a promotional post on Facebook last week featuring the publicity photos taken by African photographer Asiko, as previously seen in the Herald and reprinted here. The vast majority of comments on the post were enthusiastic and positive, but the RSC removed those that it deemed racist.

In addition it added a warning on Facebook that said: “The RSC does not tolerate discriminatory comments in any form. We work with the finest theatre artists to interpret Shakespeare’s plays for our own time. This production of Much Ado About Nothing will do just that, with a distinguished cast and creative team and a visionary design.

“The team deserve to be treated with respect and we will not stand by when ignorant, hurtful responses are posted publicly. We must call them out as what they are: racist.”

Even so a war of words ensued on the post as supporters engaged with those making negative points that accused the RSC of “being too woke”, “white lefty liberals” and the casting of black actors as being “box ticking”.

Erica Whyman, RSC deputy artistic director, said she was “saddened but not surprised” by the comments, and added: “It’s disgraceful and it comes from a place of ignorance about what theatre is and what storytelling is.”

She continued: “The idea that Shakespeare’s plays belong to one group of people and not to another is nonsense. No women were allowed to be in Shakespeare’s plays when he wrote them and that would be a weird world to continue, life has changed. We think we have a responsibility at the RSC to make sure Shakespeare is for everyone.”

Ms Whyman also spoke about the Black Lives Matter Movement. She told the BBC: “It’s a responsibility for a cultural organisation like mine to make sure we’re not just representing black culture on our stage but actually trying to to properly understand what has been missing from our cultural world.”

In 2020, the RSC criticised The Times after one of its writers called the casting of Romeo and Juliet “garishly diverse”. At the time artistic director Gregory Doran said: “To object to the right of these actors to play these great roles, because of their regionality, their ethnicity, or their gender is surely unacceptable and insulting.”