RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon received a CBE for services to theatre and the arts as the Queen’s Birthday Honours were announced today, Wednesday.

After initially working in the City of London as a trader and analyst she moved into arts management, and before joining the RSC in 2012, was deputy chief executive at the Southbank Centre.

Catherine, pictured, said: “It feels truly special to receive a Birthday honour in this platinum jubilee year.

"I see it as a reflection of the excellence of the arts organisations for which I have worked over the years, now of course at the RSC.

"I am grateful for the recognition of the transformational impact of their work in so many lives and for the part I have been privileged to play.”

Praising her colleague, acting artistic director Erica Whyman added: “We couldn’t be prouder of Catherine Mallyon, recognised in this year’s Birthday Honours, who has led the company as executive director with such skill and thoughtfulness over the last ten years and brilliantly navigated very tough times through the pandemic with real care and compassion.

"Catherine always puts others first, so we’re delighted that for once we have the opportunity to celebrate her.”

Another RSC colleague, leadership associate Sandeep Mahal, also received an MBE, which recognised her previous work leading Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature.

Catherine said: “We were very pleased to hear that Sandeep Mahal has also been recognised this year for her transformative work at the City of Literature in Nottingham.

"Sandeep joined us in January as one of the RSC’s first leadership associates, and is already making a real difference to our thinking and approach.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam and a former Attorney General for England and Wales, caps a lively week with a knighthood.

This was awarded for political and public service. “I feel hugely privileged and grateful to be included in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, especially in this Platinum Jubilee year and in such remarkable company," he said.

"The work in government for which I am being recognised was made possible by the effort and ingenuity of many colleagues in the departments in which I worked as a Minister, as well as by the confidence of the constituents I have had the honour of representing for the last 17 years.

"I want to thank them all. I also want to thank my family, staff, friends and many others, without whose love and support I could not have done any of it."

There was an OBE for Frank Collins, from Shipston, for his work as chairman of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Oswestry – he spent eight years in the role up until late 2021.

There was an MBE for Virginia Williams-Ellis, of Moreton-in-Marsh, for services to education – she founded Read Easy UK, a national charity which provides free one-to-one reading coaching for adults.

Bridgette Angell, of Ebrington, was also awarded an MBE for her work as the head of recreation and visitor experience at Forestry England and as co-chair of the Outdoor Recreation Network.