RSC boss Catherine Mallyon will step down from her position at Christmas, the company revealed this morning.

Meanwhile the RSC will be announcing the recruitment process for the next executive director in the next few weeks.

Catherine has been in the post of executive director, looking after the business and financial side of the company, for 11 years.

Catherine Mallyon

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead the RSC for the past 11 years with an incredible roster of collaborators in Gregory Doran, Erica Whyman and now Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans.

“It has only become possible for me to think beyond the RSC, about the many things I still hope to do professionally and personally, now that we have emerged from the challenges of recent years and arrived at such a positive place. It was always my intention to see Tamara and Daniel into post. With such a strong leadership team and a wonderful audience- and artist-focused creative vision, this feels like the right time to pass on the baton, as the RSC moves into this next chapter – which I know will be a hugely exciting one.

“I would like to thank all my brilliant colleagues, whether payroll, freelance, contractors, volunteers, Board and Governors, for everything they have made possible, every life they have changed for the better, and for their personal support. I look forward to the next few months working with Daniel and Tamara, and then to returning to the life of a thrilled RSC supporter and audience member.

“I am also grateful for the loyalty, support and generosity of thousands of Subscribers, Members, Friends, Patrons, Artists and Production Circle supporters, all Donors, Partners and Funders throughout my tenure.”

Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans commented,

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Catherine for her support and guidance as we have stepped into our roles here at the RSC. Her expertise and knowledge of the company are second to none, and her care and insight have proved invaluable as we prepare to announce our first season. She will be much missed by everyone here, and we wish her every happiness and success for the future.”

Chair of the Board, Shriti Vadera, added: “On behalf of the Board and Governors at the RSC, I would like to thank Catherine for the commitment, dedication and passion with which she led as Executive Director of the Company. We have been incredibly fortunate to have had her skill and steadying hand at the helm for the past decade, not least having navigated us through the pandemic – undoubtedly one of the most challenging periods the industry has ever faced – and seeing through the transition of the new Co-Artistic Directors. I’m personally very grateful to Catherine for her support during these times of significant change; and for paving the way for Tamara and Daniel as they have joined the Company. The impact of her tenure will be reflected throughout the Company as it moves ever onwards.”