The RSC has taken the decision to cancel tonight’s shows as floodwater on Waterside continues to rise.

The company had previously cancelled Tuesday’s performances, but did manage to go ahead with today’s matinee of The Fair Maid of the West.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Regrettably we have had to cancel this evening’s (Wednesday, 3rd January) performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West due to the unpredictability of the water levels and already flooded roads in the local area. Our intention is always to go ahead with a performance as long as it is safe to do so, and cancelling performances is always a last resort. We are continuously monitoring the changing situation and are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. All ticket bookers will be contacted by the RSC Box Office to discuss their options, and we ask that ticket holders do not contact the box office directly.”