Theatre and film director Nicholas Hytner has joined the RSC’s board.

News of the prestigious appointment was made ahead of the company’s AGM on Thursday (28th September)

Mr Hytner, who was director of the National Theatre from 2003 to 2015, said: “I am honoured and delighted to be joining the Board of the RSC as its new co-artistic directors take the helm, and I am looking forward to what I am sure will be an exciting future.”

The RSC’s Board is made up of 15 people all chosen for their varied skills and experience, and includes co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.

Chair of the board Shriti Vadera added: “I am excited to welcome Nick to the Board. His exceptional experience will add huge value to the board and to the next phase of the company’s future under new artistic leadership.”

Mr Hytner is artistic director of London Theatre Company. Its first theatre, the Bridge, opened in 2017 where his productions included Young Marx, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bach and Sons, John Gabriel Borkman and Guys and Dolls. The Lightroom was the company’s second space which opened in 2023 with David Hockney’s installation Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away).

The RSC AGM will celebrate the Company’s achievements from April 2022 – April 2023, a year which saw the opening of the record-breaking and multi-award winning My Neighbour Totoro. The world premiere was presented with Joe Hisaishi in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV, and over 130,000 people enjoyed the international collaboration.

Other highlights in the year include the first year of TikTok £10 Tickets, with over 20,000 young people aged 14 to 25 using the scheme, 19 per cent from areas of structural disadvantage; far-reaching learning activity engaging 500,000 young people including over 8,000 who saw the Company’s First Encounters with Shakespeare, Twelfth Night production performed in communities around the country. The RSC’s nationwide playwriting initiative, 37 Plays, received 2,000 new play submissions; five new apprentices joined the company to create pathways into theatre careers, with a commitment to host up to 28 apprentices by March 2024; and Matilda The Musical continued its success at London’s Cambridge Theatre as well as performances in Korea and Japan. The production has now received 101 international awards and has been seen by more than 11 million people in 90 cities worldwide.