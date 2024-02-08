RSC announces Andrew Leveson will be its new executive director

ANDREW Leveson will be the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new executive director.

Andrew will move to Stratford from the Bridge Theatre, home of the London Theatre Company, where he has been part of the company’s growth since its foundation and is now director of finance and administration.

He takes up his role at the end of April, working alongside the new co-artistic directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans.

Andrew said: “It is such an honour to be appointed as executive director of the RSC. I have been enthralled by RSC productions since my teens and to have the opportunity now to play a key part in leading the next stage of the company’s history with Daniel and Tamara is an incredible privilege and responsibility – humbling and immensely exciting.

Andrew Leveson.

“There is a wealth of talent, capacity and experience within the organisation and such potential through the breadth of its work to inspire and transform people’s lives – on stage, online, in the classroom and across the world. I can’t wait to get started.”

Andrew will take over from interim co-executive directors Vicky Cheetham and Sandeep Mahal who have been in the roles since December following the departure of Catherine Mallyon who stepped down after 11 years.

As well as working for the Bridge Theatre, Andrew has worked as a corporate lawyer and as a freelance theatre director and producer. He has been on the board of the theatre company 1927 since 2018 and was previously on the board of the Birmingham Opera Company.

Chair of the RSC board, Shriti Vadera, said: “In Andrew, we have found an executive director not only with an understanding of the theatre world, but also a flair for innovation.

“His experience in the commercial and legal sector will prove invaluable in realising the artistic vision of Daniel and Tamara as they embark on their first season. This period heralds an exciting new direction for the RSC, as Andrew joins Daniel and Tamara at the helm of the company – their combined talents promise a vibrant future.”