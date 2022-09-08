The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.

Her immediate family have been informed with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge all rushing to be by her side.

The Queen in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

A statement said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council today, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

Her family has been informed – with Clarence House confirming the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.

The Duke of Cambridge is also travelling to the Scottish Highlands, Kensington Palace says.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”, adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during yesterday's historic audience with Ms Truss, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.

The Queen would would appoint Prime Ministers from Buckingham Palace or sometimes Windsor Castle – but has been living at Balmoral due to her mobility.

Her Majesty, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, is on her traditional summer break in the Scottish Highlands, but has faced health issues since last autumn.

She now regularly uses a walking stick, but rallied to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Jubilee.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss meets the Queen at Balmoral. Picture: PA

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale said: "My thoughts and those of my family are, with those that I am elected to represent I am sure, with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at what is clearly a time of great concern for Her Majesty’s health."

The Archbishop of Canterbury has joined well wishes for the monarch.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.

"May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery," he said.