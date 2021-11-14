THE Princess Royal was in Warwickshire on Friday (5th November) to launch a new training academy that has been named in her honour.

Her Royal Highness was at the Riding for the Disabled Association’s National Training Centre in Shrewley where details were unveiled about the national academy which will help train coaches working with disabled riders and coach drivers.

The Princess Royal Coaching Academy aims to increase the number of RDA coaches moving to advanced training, which in turn will increase the number of disabled people the charity can support, helping to tackle waiting lists all over the UK.

The occasion also marked 50 years of the Princess Royal’s involvement with the RDA – she became a patron in 1971 and the president in 1985.

On Friday, she spoke about the early days of the RDA: “It was that early understanding and example of standards that has made the organisation what it is. And for those of you who have followed in those footsteps and developed in your own ways in your own groups and in your own areas, there is a huge amount we have learned.

“I hope you will agree that the coaching academy is an appropriate use of that experience – and will make all of that experience go a little bit further, to encourage more people to take their places in the RDA, and to make that change for each of those individuals that they come across.”

Ed Bracher, CEO of Riding for the Disabled Association, said: “We are enormously excited to launch our new coaching academy. Our coaches lie at the heart of the RDA’s work and through the academy we aim to nurture talent, innovation and excellence.

“This is a core part of our plan to dramatically increase the number of disabled people we can support by our 60th anniversary in 2029. We are delighted that the Princess Royal has agreed to lend her name to the academy, 50 years after she first became involved with RDA.”

The venture is being supported in its first two years by philanthropist John Studzinski.

