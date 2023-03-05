A SWEET letter written by King Charles to his poorly ‘Granny’ in 1955 when he was only six years-old has been discovered in a loft – together with a copy of The Queen’s 1956 Christmas speech.

The letter on Buckingham Palace notepaper, dated 15th March, 1955, reads: ‘Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon’. The flip-side of the page reads: ‘Lots of love from Charles’. Underneath the large, neat handwriting is a childlike mixture of colourful doodle art and kisses.

The extraordinary find was made during a Christmas break clear-out by a couple who live near Stratford – and they were gob-smacked. They had no idea the royal letter existed.

The seller, a 49-year-old farm manager, said: “We finally had the time to look through a big box file that my mother had given to us. It originally belonged to my late grandad, Roland Stockdale.

“It contained lots of royal memorabilia, including a letter from Prince Charles to his grandmother. My wife said ‘wow, look at that.’ We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it.

“My grandad passed away in his 70s in 1983 and the folder was inherited by my dad, who subsequently passed it to my mum over 10 years ago. She never had a chance to look through it and gave it to my wife and I.

“Finally, at Christmas we had a bit of time to look through my grandad’s folder. For the last 30 to 40 years it’s been gathering dust inside various lofts.