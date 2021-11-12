Royal Mail is urging parents to post their children's letters to Santa in plenty of time.

Father Christmas is one of the organisation's biggest customers in December - as it ships thousands of letters to his team of elves and organises the delivery of their free replies.

But with just six weeks to go until Christmas - and post bags predicted to be more full than normal this year - families have got a tight deadline when it comes to making sure those all important 'Dear Santa' letters are received at the North Pole.

Royal Mail is appealing to families to help children send their letters in plenty of time

Any child keen to tell Santa Claus how good they've been this year and what they'd like for Christmas must have written their note and posted it by no later than Friday, December 10 if they would like to receive a special response in return.

Last year Royal Mail delivered hundreds of thousands of special letters to Santa and his team of elves but postmen want to make families aware that they don't have long to get those letters sent off, processed and replies delivered.

Children can write to Santa and receive a free reply if they include their full name and address. Image: iStock.

Axelle Galera, Royal Mail Chief Elf, who ensures children’s letters reach Santa at his grotto in Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a very special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations. We are proud that for 58 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters. Don’t forget to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”

Letters must be sent in a stamped enveloped to Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

Families are also being reminded that if youngsters would like to receive a reply to their letter, alongside ensuring it has been sent by December 10 at the very latest, that names and addresses are clearly included.

Letters to Santa must be posted by Friday, December 10 at the very latest says Royal Mail. Picture: Royal Mail.

For other Christmas cards, letters and presents Royal Mail's recommended final UK posting dates are Saturday, December 18 for 2nd class and Tuesday, December 21 for 1st class mail. While anyone who has forgotten to send their items can use the Special Delivery Guaranteed service up until Thursday, December 23.

For a complete guide to this year's Letters to Santa Service please click here.