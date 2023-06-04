A GRANDMOTHER has told how medicines, vital information about her pension and a parking fine all arrived late, after Royal Mail failed to deliver them on time.

Ann Houston, who lives in Clopton Road, contacted the Herald to tell us she hadn’t had any post for two-and-a-half weeks.

Eventually, the 75-year-old went to her nearest delivery office on Maybrook Rd to ask what was going on.

There, she says she was handed a large folder bulging with undelivered post addressed to her, including medicines and birthday cards - one from her son in Australia.

She said: “I was told my post hadn’t been delivered, as the postmen had been given extra deliveries and what couldn’t be delivered on their shift was taken back to the office.

Clopton Road resident Ann Houston has been waiting weeks for some essential post to arrive. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I was advised not to complain, as it would fall on deaf ears.”