Sewage from a cesspit on the sorting office site has been spilling out onto nearby roads - not far from a doctor’s surgery - for the last 18 months.

Councillors Gina Blomefield and Tom Stowe at the Royal Mail depot.

It means that in the summer the area smells and in winter the rain washes away the sewage down the road and into ditches.