Sorting office in Chipping Campden prone to sewage leaks all year round
Published: 06:00, 27 April 2024
A CESSPIT at a Royal Mail sorting office is believed to be causing a right stink among locals as it has been leaking for the past 18 months.
Sewage from a cesspit on the sorting office site has been spilling out onto nearby roads - not far from a doctor’s surgery - for the last 18 months.
It means that in the summer the area smells and in winter the rain washes away the sewage down the road and into ditches.