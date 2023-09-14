Royal Mail apologises after issues with deliveries in Warwickshire village
Published: 15:25, 14 September 2023
ROYAL Mail has apologised for a temporary breakdown in postal deliveries in Snitterfield.
It came after residents in Hurdlers Lane in the village complained that they’d had no mail in nearly two weeks.
Alec Huntley, who lives in Hurdlers Lane, became so frustrated that a delivery which should have arrived on 25th August still hadn’t arrived on 1st September that he contacted the Herald to complain.