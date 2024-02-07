A UNIVERSITY professor turned nursing home manager is celebrating 20 years in the job she loves the most – and a recent handshake with King Charles.

Originally from South Africa, Paula du Rand was a professor of nursing in her native country when she came to England in 2003.

Kineton Manor Nursing Home manager Paula du Rand pictured with 86-year-old resident Mary Chandler. Photo: Mark Williamson

She was already a qualified nurse and initially took a nursing job in Chipping Norton. While there she spotted an advert for the manager’s position at Kineton Manor Nursing Home and, 20 years on, she is still there.