PARENTS have been pleaded with to ‘be respectful’, after a series of rows over parking outside Wellesbourne school.

Reports of “ridiculous” behaviour claimed one parent became confrontational with a resident, when they complained about their driveway being blocked.

Others pointed to parents parking on double yellow lines at pick-ups and drop-offs and shockingly, one mum recalled how another parent tried to ram her car forward with their car, while her toddler was actually in the car, because she refused to move forward and block a driveway.

Wellesbourne School. Photo: David P Howard

She said she reported it to the school and police.

A woman, who posted on social media, pleaded: “Can people please be respectful when waiting to pick up children from the school?

“I’ve just witnessed some ridiculous behaviour from a parent who got up in a resident’s face when the parent was actually in the wrong for parking over their driveway.”

A parent of children who are at the school replied: “Sometimes people do partially park across the driveway but when you can’t get onto your driveway and ask someone to move and then they say they are going to knock you out it’s ridiculous!

“As you rightly said, it spoils it for all the other parents who do manage to park responsibly!”

Another described how parents abandon their cars across junctions and make it “virtually impossible” to get out of Newbold Place onto Newbold Road.

Many others suggested more children could walk to school but some pointed out that is not possible for parents who are 30 minute away from the school and have to go on to a workplace by a certain time afterwards.

The Herald has contacted the school for comment.