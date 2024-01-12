Row over £1m cost to run Stratford’s bin lorries on green fuel

A PLAN to run Stratford district’s refuse collection lorries on an alternative fuel has been slammed as a waste of a £1 million.

When the lorries arrive in your road later this year, they could be running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as part of measures to go green and cut carbon emissions.

But HVO comes at an additional cost to the diesel currently used to power Stratford District Council’s fleet of lorries. That cost has been estimated at almost £200,000 a year, although £250,000 will be set aside in the council’s budget to allow for fluctuations in the price of the fuel.