THREE intrepid explorers are navigating the waters of the Thames to raise money for Shipston Home Nursing.

Recreating the famous adventure described in Jerome K Jerome’s book Three Men in a Boat, Dr David Williams, Jonathan Davies and William Dockar-Drysdale set out today (Monday) to row from Oxford to London, shaking their collection buckets as they go.

David Williams, Jonathan Davies and William Dockar-Drysdale will be sculling the 85 miles to London and will arrive dressed in full period boating wear.

William wants to pay back the care given to his father by SHN. He said: “In early 2015 SHN provided fantastic support for my father in his last days and for that I will always be grateful. So it’s great to have an opportunity to raise some money for this fantastic organisation, which totally relies on fundraising. The actual rowing bit is a long-held ambition inspired from reading Jerome’s classic book as a young boy.”

The trio’s vessel is an original Edwardian camping skiff and they hope to cover the 85 miles in less than six days, reaching London on Saturday 29th May.

Donate on Shipston Home Nursing’s campaigns page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com.