Rother Street Market will close at 2pm today (Friday) and is cancelled tomorrow as Storm Amy sweeps into the area.

A spokesperson for LSD Markets said: “Due to the updated forecast for Storm Amy, with gusts expected to reach up to 55mph, it is not safe to proceed with tomorrow’s scheduled markets or events.

“All trading markets and events will close from 2pm today (Friday, 3rd October) and dismantling will begin.

Winds hitting Rother Street Market in 2022

They added: “We appreciate this will be disappointing; however, the safety of traders, visitors, and the wider community must come first. Thank you for your understanding, and please stay safe.”

“Rother Street Market, Stratford is not on tomorrow, Saturday, 4th October.”

Regular events have also been cancelled in Oxford, Tamworth Street and Bath.