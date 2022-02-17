Rother Street market cancelled due to weather warning

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

The weekly market on Rother Street has been cancelled this week due to the amber weather warning in place ahead of Storm Eunice’s arrival in the UK.

Rother Street market in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (54968469)

LSD Promotions have cancelled their usual Rother Street Market on Friday due to safety concerns, with Storm Eunice predicted to bring wind gusts of up to 70mph to Stratford.

A spokesperson for LSD Promotions said: “All markets operated by LSD Promotions will be cancelled tomorrow, Friday 18th February, due to Storm Eunice and the amber weather warning.

“The safety of our employees, traders and members of the public is our priority, and the predicted wind speeds and gusts breach all risk assessments in place with our local authority partners.”